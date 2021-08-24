15-year-old girl missing in the Bronx: police

Brandy Zelaya, 15, went missing on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 after being last seen at her home in the Bronx, police say. (NYPD)

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Authorities and family are searching for a 15-year-old Bronx girl who has been missing since Monday, according to the NYPD.

Police said Brandy Zelaya was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday inside her home on Powell Avenue in the Unionport area of the borough.

Authorities described the missing teen as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 160 lbs., with a light complexion, thin build and black hair.

Brandy was last seen wearing blue jeans and white Nike sneakers, officials said.

The NYPD released the above photo of Brandy in hopes the public could help locate her.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).