Millennial Money: Conquer phone call fears and save money

Millennial Money Phone Call Fears

FILE – This Jan. 20, 2015 file, photo, shows a detail of a water bill showing usage and rates in New Orleans. It may not be comfortable, but calling a customer service representative is usually the most effective way to request a favor that could save you money. You can ask to have a bill lowered or deferred, a credit limit raised, an interest rate lowered or a fee waived, among other things. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)

NEW YORK — It may not be comfortable, but calling a customer service representative is usually the most effective way to request a favor that could save you money.

You can ask to have a bill lowered or deferred, a credit limit raised, an interest rate lowered or a fee waived, among other things.

Jumping on the phone is also useful for when you need to resolve an error (like an unwarranted charge) or get more information (like on your insurance coverage).

As for the call, be prepared, patient and kind. And don’t be afraid to politely ask for the supervisor.

