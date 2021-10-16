Michigan school district cancels Halloween, Valentine’s Day over inclusivity concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Administrators at a Michigan school district sent out an email Wednesday morning saying that elementary schools will no longer celebrate Valentine’s Day or Halloween.

The East Lansing Public Schools elementary principals cited families who do not celebrate Halloween as one of the primary reasons, as well as the children’s excitement over the spooky holiday making it difficult to learn.

As for Valentine’s Day, administrators stated that some families and students are uncomfortable with students celebrating “love.”

Brittany Bruens says she knows it’s been a tough year for kids, but also understands where the district is coming from.

“I know that it seems like we’re just taking one more thing from them but I think that it’s important that everything we do in schools is inclusive,” she said.

Tali Faris-Hylen, the president of the Marble School Community Council, says school officials didn’t talk to the council about the changes beforehand.

“I got the email along with everyone else yesterday afternoon and my initial thought was I am so proud to be a part of this district.”

East Lansing schools aren’t the only ones making the change. Hayes Intermediate School in Grand Ledge, Michigan, also says it will not be having Halloween, Christmas Day, or Valentine’s Day parties.

Instead, the schools will replace them with cultural lessons and activities throughout the year.

East Lansing Mayor Jessy Gregg took to Facebook to comment on the situation. Gregg assured residents that no citywide Halloween festivities will be canceled.

Despite acknowledging the disappointment, the administrative team assured families that they will continue to offer “alternative days” throughout the school year.

A copy of the letter can be found below: