Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom sets major league record for most strikeouts in first 4 starts of season

FLUSHING, Queens — Mets ace Jacob deGrom continues to astonish on the mound.
On Friday night, after his 14th strikeout against the Nationals, he set a new major league record for most strikeouts in his first four starts of a season, beating the record of 48 shared by Nolan Ryan and Shane Bieber.
He then struck out the next batter to face him, giving him 15 for the game through seven innings and 50 in his first four starts, a career best.
Not to be outdone by himself on the mound, deGrom has also come through at the plate Friday night with two base hits and a run batted in.