Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom sets major league record for most strikeouts in first 4 starts of season

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom watches a pitch during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Mets ace Jacob deGrom continues to astonish on the mound.

On Friday night, after his 14th strikeout against the Nationals, he set a new major league record for most strikeouts in his first four starts of a season, beating the record of 48 shared by Nolan Ryan and Shane Bieber.

Jacob deGrom has struck out 49 batters in his first 4 starts of the season.



He's also the 3rd pitcher to ever strike out 14 in 3 consecutive starts!

He then struck out the next batter to face him, giving him 15 for the game through seven innings and 50 in his first four starts, a career best.

Not to be outdone by himself on the mound, deGrom has also come through at the plate Friday night with two base hits and a run batted in.