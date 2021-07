New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FLUSHING, Queens — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback in his attempt to rehab his forearm injury, according to the team website and Newsday.

DeGrom is going to stop throwing for two weeks after suffering from additional inflammation in his right arm.

News: Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback — additional inflammation in his right arm. The Mets are shutting him down from throwing for two weeks, and he will require a ramp-up after that. September is now looking like a best-case scenario for deGrom's return. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 30, 2021

September will likely be the soonest he can return with rehab starts needed.

DeGrom was considered the favorite to win his 3rd NL Cy Young this season. He has a 7-2 record with a 1.08 ERA for the first-place Mets.