Men ‘coerced’ victim into smoking unknown substance before stealing $4,500: NYPD

Two suspects accused of stealing approximately $4,500 from a victim in Manhattan . (Credit: NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Two men approached another man on Nov. 9 and “coerced him into smoking an unknown substance” before transferring thousands out of his bank accounts, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred approximately 3 a.m. in the vicinity of 1st Avenue and East 4th Street in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man was walking in that area when he was approached by two strangers, who made him smoke an unknown substance, police said.

Afterward, the two suspects forced the man into a vehicle and forcibly removed his cellphone, police said. The suspects then used the victim’s phone to transfer out approximately $4,500 from his bank accounts without his permission.

The suspects fled after the incident, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said. Police are still searching for the suspects.

