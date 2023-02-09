With so many gift ideas out there, the options can be overwhelming.

Today, we want to help you make the gift-giving experience a memorable one.

Myrdith Leon-McCormack from World Bride Magazine and designer Taylor Draper, founder of Inherent have tips that’ll help you make a lasting impression.

World Bride Magazine is a socially responsible lifestyle magazine for couples and sustainability is key to Myrdith and Taylor’s list of memorable gifts to give. Their recommendations are below.

Gifts for her:

Piaget Luxury Jewelry

A trip to Curaçao

A luxury fragrance

Gifts for him:

Skin Care Sample Pack – Grooming by INHERENT

Shirt Club By INHERENT

Steve McQueen by INHERENT Wash Bag

details on Piaget and World Bride Magazine Jewelry event and- details on Taylor Draper's NYFW show.

