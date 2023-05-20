NEW YORK (PIX11) – Houston native and Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday welcomed two wax figurines of herself, which will be housed at Madame Tussauds in New York’s Times Square and in Las Vegas.

“I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment,” said Megan thee Stallion. “There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like who am I? Them!”

Over the course of her career, Megan Thee Stallion has received two Billboard No. 1s and three Grammys, and she was the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes 30 under 30 at the age of 28.

She also earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Administration from Texas Southern University.

“Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style, and star power which serves as an inspiration to so many,” said Madame Tussaud’s head of marketing, Matthew Clarkson.

It took more than 15 artists approximately six months to recreate Megan’s likeness. More than 200 measurements were captured to ensure accuracy. Her eyes, hair, and skin were also color-matched from samples.

Megan Thee Stallion’s wax figurines will be made available to the public at Madame Tussauds in Times Square starting at the beginning of June.