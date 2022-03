NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $126 million was sold in New York.

The numbers on the winning ticket for Tuesday’s drawing matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball. The numbers were 7-18-38-58-24 and Mega Ball 24.

This is the first Mega Millions jackpot win in New York since September 2021 when the top prize was $432 million.