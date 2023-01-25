New York (PIX11) The long-running drama series ‘Law & Order: SVU’ has many fans all over the world. Two fans in particular — comedians Kara Klenk and Liza Treyger who co-host their own ‘Law & Order’ podcast titled ‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’.

Each episode starts with a recap of the episode they watched followed with light-hearted jokes. They also dive into the actual true crime it’s based on. These super fans interview ‘Law & Order: SVU” cast members and guest stars. Ice T and Ludacris are on the wish list for upcoming guests.

‘That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast’ is available on Exactly Right Podcast Media and everywhere podcasts are found.