NEW YORK (PIX11) — The phrase tridemic is becoming an everyday part of our language as cases of COVID, RSV and the flu continue to rise at the same time.

It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her 1-year-old son Salvatore suffered in pain from an ear infection.

“It’s frustrating, especially because you can’t do anything to help your child,” Maggio said.

For four days, Maggio and her son’s pediatrician tried to track down an antibiotic. They could not find a single pharmacy that had it in stock.

Mom Marisa Dan has had the same problem trying to get children’s Tylenol for her daughter.

“I looked Target, CVS. I’ve asked my parents who live on Long Island if they can help,” she said. “I’ve looked online and it’s nowhere to be found. So I don’t know what I’ll, you know, if I need Tylenol.”

They are among the growing number of parents having to deal with the current shortage in common over the counter and prescription medicines, such as Tylenol, Robitussin, Ibuprofen and Motrin, as a result of supply chain issues. The inventory is down nationwide, especially for infant and children formulas.

These medicines are even harder to find in the New York area. The shortage comes as the region is seeing a simultaneous spike in the Flu, RSV and COVID.

“It’s easier to get one of the hottest toys than to get these things,” said Sen. Charles Schumer.

Senator Chuck Schumer is now calling on the US Food and Drug Administration to act before the temporary shortage turns into a major medical crisis.

“They have the power to get the drugs from overseas and get them here, to license new companies and investigate where the chokeholds are and find those,” said Schumer.

The moms PIX11 with say they are worried that the shortage is happening as the weather is getting colder. Marisa Dan said she’s getting flashbacks of the nationwide formula shortage from earlier this year.

“Parents deserve better. We shouldn’t be going on a scavenger hunt just to meet the basic needs of our child, to find formulas, to find Tylenol and time and time again it keeps happening,” added Dan.

Sen. Schumer also said that the FDA should look both into the shortage in medicine but also in the chemicals that are used to make the drugs, which also are in short supply.