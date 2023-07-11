(NEXSTAR) – Goodbye, McCafé Bakery. We hardly knew ye.

This week, McDonald’s confirmed that restaurants across the U.S. will be “phasing out” three items from the McCafé Bakery menu based on customer interest. Those three items — the Apple Fritter, the Blueberry Muffin and the Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing — were also the only remaining offerings on the U.S. McCafé Bakery menu.

“We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave. Starting this month, we’ll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s said in a statement shared with Nexstar.

The spokesperson did not say specifically when the items would be pulled from restaurants. All three are still listed among the current menu offerings on the official McDonald’s website.

McDonald’s introduced its McCafé Bakery lineup in October 2020. At the time, the company said the three sweet treats were the first “bakery items” to be added to the McDonald’s menu in eight years. (McDonald’s had also debuted Donut Sticks for a limited time the previous year, though not under the McCafé Bakery banner.)

McDonald’s later expanded the McCafe Bakery menu to include its Cheese Danish, a limited-time offering the company first debuted “in the ‘80s,” according to McDonald’s.

A representative for McDonald’s did not comment on any possible plans for the McCafé Bakery category, if any. Rather, a spokesperson for the company directed disappointed customers to other sweets on the non-McCafé McDonald’s menu.

“We know goodbyes are never easy — but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide.”