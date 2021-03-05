Mayor releases new 36-point police reform proposal

The mayor announced the next phase of police reform in New York City Friday, consisting of 36 specific reforms that are part of the administration’s “ongoing effort to undo the legacy and harm of racialized policing,” his office said Friday.

Read the full report here.

“When I took office, I vowed to reform a broken stop and frisk policy—both to protect the dignity and rights of young men of color, and to give our brave police officers the partnership they need to continue their success in driving down crime,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “There were so many who said it couldn’t be done. But we proved them wrong. Now, we must go further to confront the harmful legacy of racialized policing. These reforms will restore trust and accountability to create a police force that reflects the communities they serve – all while keeping New York City the safest big city in America.”

The plan is broken down into five sections or goals: Transparency and Accountability, Community Representation, Recognition of Racialized Policing, and the Decriminalization of Poverty.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan — published in a report Friday — has the support of the police commissioner as well.

“As I said in a recent speech to community leaders in Harlem, there is a history in this country that goes back hundreds of years involving the enforcement of unjust laws and racist policies of society. Police have been an inexorable part of that history,” says Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in the report. “We have to acknowledge this truth – and I do. And we must acknowledge the NYPD’s historical role in the mistreatment of communities of color. I am sorry. Our challenge today is to ensure that we will not participate in, or tolerate, any further inequality or injustice. We have engaged in years of steady reform and we must continue.”

Each of the 36 reform points fit into one of the five goals.

Transparency and Accountability to the People of New York City

Hold police officers accountable for misconduct through internal NYPD disciplinary decisions that are transparent, consistent, and fair

Strengthening the CCRB via the David Dinkins Plan

Consolidate NYPD oversight by expanding the authority of CCRB to include the powers of the NYPD OIG and the CCPC

Supporting a change in State law to give CCRB access to sealed PD records for purposes of investigations, especially biased-policing investigations

Public and comprehensive reporting on key police reform metrics

Community Representation and Partnership

Working with communities to implement NYC Joint Force to End Gun Violence

Incorporate direct community participation in the selection of Precinct Commanders

Involving the community in training and education by expanding the People’s Police Academy

Immersing officers in the neighborhoods they serve

Elevate the feedback of the community through CompStat and Enhanced Neighborhood Policing

Launching the Neighborhood Policing App and expanding training

Improving policing of citywide demonstrations

Expanding the Precinct Commander’s Advisory Councils

Expanding Pop Up with a Cop

Supporting and expanding the Citizen’s Police Academy

Enhancing Youth Leadership Councils

Expanding the Law Enforcement Explorers Program.

Transforming public space to improve community safety

Recognition and Continual Examination of Historical and Modern-Day Racialized Policing in New York City

Acknowledging the experiences of communities of color in New York City and begin reconciliation.

Eliminating the use of unnecessary force by changing culture through policy, training, accountability, and transparency.

Augmenting racial bias training for NYPD leadership

Comprehensive restorative justice training for NYPD leadership and NCOs to repair relationships with communities.

Train all officers on Active Bystandership in Law Enforcement (ABLE) by the end of this year.

Enhancing positive reinforcement, formally and informally, to change culture

Consistently assessing practices and policies through accreditation.

The Decriminalization of Poverty

Developing a health-centered response to mental health crises

New approaches to safety, outreach and regulation through civilian agencies

Interrupt violence through expanded community-based interventions

Expanding the successful Brownsville pilot via the community solutions program

Consolidating all crime victim services within the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice to support survivors

Strengthening community partnerships with domestic and gender-based violence providers

A Diverse, Resilient, and Supportive NYPD

Recruiting officers who reflect the communities they serve, with a commitment to recruit and retain more people of color and women

Reform the discretionary promotions process to improve equity and inclusion

Expanding mental health support for officers

Supporting professional development through the Commander’s Course and leadership development programs

Updating the patrol guide so it is more user friendly and less complex for officer and transparent to the public

The mayor’s office said hundreds of people from a variety of backgrounds, organizations and neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs shared their insights in forums.

Police reform has become a renewed topic of importance in New York City in the past year, primarily sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis. In the days, weeks and months following his death, protests and marches erupted nationwide — including very prominently in New York City — calling for justice and reform.

The draft plan released Friday will go through a public comment period before further revisions.