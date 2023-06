NEW YORK (PIX11) — A wave of Haitian flags could be seen on Central Park West today.

A few dozen people showed up at the Upper West Side for the Haitian Heritage Day Parade Saturday.

Mayor Eric Adams also joined in the celebration.

He presented organizers with a proclamation and walked with participants from 82nd to 72nd Street along Central Park West.

The parade was a way to spread awareness and celebrate the Haitian culture