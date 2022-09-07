NEW YORK (PIX11) — Face masks on public transportation in New York City will now be optional, however, New York Comic Con will continue to force a mask mandate at this year’s event.

Even those eventgoers that dress up in full cosplay will be required to wear a mask under their helmet or costume’s mask. Those with helmets or masks that go with their outfit will need to remove the helmet or mask before entering the Javits Center to confirm they are wearing a mask. After that, the cosplayer can put their headgear back on as long as they still wear a mask under it.

Celebrity photos are one of the highlights for many who attend Comic Con, and those planning to see their favorite celebrity will be allowed to take their mask off for the picture. The event also said they would not use plexiglass unless the talent requests it. However, a mask will still be required while waiting in lines.

In a statement on their website, New York City Comic Con said this:

With the evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation, we are constantly looking at the published guidance from federal, state, and local health authorities and government and trying to ensure our decisions accommodate all our customers and promote a safe gathering. As an extra precaution for New York Comic Con 2022, we have made the decision to require approved face coverings for all participants at all times while indoors at NYCC. Verification of vaccination or proof of negative test are not required for admission to the Javits Center or NYCC 2022. newyorkcomiccon.com

You can see the list of approved and unapproved masks for Comic Con here. Admission to the Javits Center for NYCC 2022 does not require proof of vaccination or a negative test.