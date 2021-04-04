Marvin Scott remembers the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Below, reporter Marvin Scott shares his personal reflections on interviewing the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and covering his assassination in 1968.

April 4 is sadly a day we remember one of the darker moments in American history —the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King in 1968.

It was almost two years since I last saw and interviewed him (and took the photo above) while covering a civil rights march against fear in Mississippi. He was only 5-feet 5-inches tall but such a towering figure in stature.

My brief interview with him was one of the more iconic of the many I had conducted over the course of my career. As a reporter for the Mutual Broadcasting System, I arrived in Memphis just hours after Dr. King was gunned down outside the Lorraine Motel by a lone assassin, James Earl Ray.



On this trip, I once again came face-to-face with the civil rights leader, this time as he lay in an open casket at the R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home.

Below is a lengthy but dramatic account of my unforgettable assignment 53 years ago today from my book, “As I Saw It: A Reporter’s Intrepid Journey.”

Riots were already rocking cities across the nation as my plane was in the final approach to Memphis. Suddenly, we were jolted severely and my first thought was that we had been hit by something fired from below.

So did my seat mate, veteran CBS reporter Ike Pappas, who had seen his share of violence during his coverage of the Vietnam War. He bolted from a deep sleep, fear written in his eyes, that we had been the target of an attack. Turned out, it was nothing more than turbulence.

There was a chill in the air as daylight filtered through the early morning clouds outside the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was shot hours earlier as he stood in front of his second floor room. It was the dawning of one of the darkest days in American history.

For me, there was something surreal standing there, looking at stone-faced police officers overseeing an active crime scene against the backdrop of disbelieving mourners, their eyes swollen from tears, gathered in the parking lot.

A young Jesse Jackson first emerged in the spotlight as the self-declared spokesman for the King family. He spoke of the civil rights leader’s greatness and the impact of his loss. Jackson was with King when he was shot and reportedly said, “I cradled him in my arms.”

As I interviewed people who were close to Dr. King, I learned that he may have been prophesying his own death. In a speech the night before his murder, he spoke at the Mason Temple about threats that had been made on his life.

My notes are fading now, but his words remain indelibly clear.

“We’ve got some difficult days ahead,” he said. “But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life.”

He continued, “Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will.” And he concluded, “I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything.”

Twenty-four hours later, Dr. Martin Luther King was dead at the age of 39.

It was quickly determined that the assassin’s bullet came from a dilapidated rooming house on Main Street, in plain sight of the Lorraine Motel, some 200 yards away. Once police finished their investigation there, I managed to sneak inside.

Bessie Brewers rooming house was a two-story building. It was rundown, with paint peeling from the walls and ceiling. Steps were broken and creaky.

I’ll never forget the awful stench permeating the place. Rather than run down the hall to the community bathroom, some residents chose to use large metal pretzel cans to collect their urine and feces. One resident told me he heard a single shot and saw a man, later identified as James Earl Ray, run from the bathroom.

When no one was looking, I walked into the bathroom for a look-see at the assassin’s lair. With one foot on the ledge of the ceramic bathtub and the other on the toilet, I leaned on the ledge of the window facing the Lorraine Motel. I spoke into my tape recorder, describing the sights of an assassin.

I realized that one did not have to be a marksman to hit a target 200 yards away with a high-powered rifle with a scope. Investigators later determined that Ray had to have his feet firmly planted in the bathtub to make his deadly shot.

About 60 cities were rocked by riots in the aftermath of Dr. King’s murder, including Memphis. It’s famed Beale Street, the birthplace of the Blues, was off limits because of a curfew. There was an eerie silence as I walked the desolate street, usually aglitter with flickering neon lights and the music emanating from the dozens of clubs along the street.

In contrast, there was the sound of broken glass beneath my shuffling feet and the occasional rumble of military vehicles patrolling the area.

A local National Guard unit invited me to join them on patrol. It was a bit disconcerting as they placed me on the highest point at the rear of the jeep without a protective helmet. They teased me about being a “Yankee reporter.”

We cruised the debris-littered streets, looking for looters and snipers. The guardsmen with me were young. One was 19; a couple others 20. They had so much bravado as they waved their carbines in the air.

I was appalled when one of them swung his weapon around and declared, “I want to get me a (n-word) head tonight.”

Eventually, they abandoned their patrol and rolled the jeep into an apartment complex where one of their girlfriends was having a party.

After it was released by the medical examiner, King’s body was taken to the R.S. Lewis and Sons funeral home where they worked 13 hours to properly prepare his body and clean the right side of his jaw that was shattered by the bullet that also fractured his spinal cord.

Before the wake, I was one of three reporters in the chapel where King’s body was laid out in an open casket. The tearful shrills of a dozen women in black dresses occupying the front row of seats were piercing.

It was hot and humid and emotional when Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, who assumed leadership of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Andrew Young and two others stood over the casket.

King was dressed in a black suit. He bore no visible signs of his traumatic wound, except for a slight mark on his jaw. The funeral home had done a remarkable job camouflaging the wound.

I was standing close enough to hear Abernathy, all choked up and murmuring, “Martin, Martin,” as he reached out to gently touch him. I was recording all the sound and whispering an emotional narrative into my tape recorder. The grief and the magnitude of their loss were etched in the faces of those standing over the casket.

They stood a few moments in silence, then Rev. Abernathy led the group in recitation of The 23rd Psalm.

Though I was witness to something extraordinary, at that moment I experienced one of the greatest frustrations of my entire career. My audio tape got jammed in the recorder and I lost everything I had recorded. Some things just can’t be replicated.

Before the funeral in Atlanta, King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, agreed to lead a march through Memphis in support of the sanitation workers King had come to support. The police department set rules for journalists covering the march. They were too restrictive and a meeting was requested with the Police Director.

I was selected as a pool representative to join with two Tennessee reporters to meet with him. He threatened to arrest any reporter who failed to abide by his rules. I appealed for reasonable access to the line of march with assurances that we would not approach Mrs. King.

Finally, he relented and said he would ease the terms for coverage if they were approved by civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. He gave his okay, but on the day of the march the deal was not honored and I was threatened with arrest.

Days later, I was told the word was out that if I and another outspoken reporter got in the way, we were “to be taken care of,” whatever that meant.

Arriving in Atlanta days later to report on the funeral, I got into a taxi with a “Negro” (as they were called then) driver who began talking about what an inspiration Dr. King was to him. He was overwhelmed when he learned that I had actually met and spoken to the fallen civil rights leader.

When we arrived at my hotel, he refused to take money from me. He said he was so pleased to meet someone who knew Dr. King. He began to cry and through the tears, muttered, “I loved him.”





Photos by Marvin Scott