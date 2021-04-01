Below, reporter Marvin Scott shares his personal reflections on interviewing G. Gordon Liddy.

G. Gordon Liddy was one of the more intriguing of the some 30,000 interviews I’ve done over the past 50 years.

His death at the age of 90 rekindled my memories of the day I interviewed him on PIX11’s Midday Edition back in 1983.

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

He was stern, matter-of-fact and unforgiving for being the brains behind the break-in at Democratic National Headquarters in the Watergate complex.

The 1972 burglary and subsequent cover-up prompted the resignation of President Richard Nixon two years later.

Liddy, who was born in Hoboken, N.J., was an FBI agent, an Army veteran and general counsel in Nixon’s White House.

He promoted his autobiography “Will,” in which he related how he overcame his fears at the age of 11. He roasted a rat and ate it to overcome his fear of rats, he said. He had written, “From now on, rats can fear me as they feared cats.”

To prove he had the strong will to never reveal anyone’s identity or anything else against his will, he held his hand over a flaming cigarette lighter.

After the failed Watergate break-in, Liddy told White House counsel, and later cover-up whistle-blower, “If someone wants to shoot me, just tell me what corner to stand on, and I’ll be there.”

Liddy relished his reputation as fearless.

Liddy pleaded not guilty for his involvement in the Watergate break-in.

He was convicted of conspiracy, burglary and illegal wiretapping and spent almost four and a half years in prison.

Years later Liddy was quoted as saying, “I’d do it again for my president.”

And I’ll never forget that September day in 1983 in the PIX studio when I felt the iron-clad grasp of Liddy’s hand, and the stern look in his eyes, as he reveled in sharing his story with me



