‘Martin’ cast reunites to tape 30th anniversary special

Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Martin Lawrence, and Tichina Arnold, members of the cast of the television series “Martin,” pose for a portrait during a reunion special on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Martin Lawrence looks back at his lauded career, the actor-comedian proudly thinks about how his hit ’90s sitcom “Martin” still remains relevant today.

Now, Lawrence wants to celebrate his show’s long-lasting success. He along with the surviving cast of the beloved comedy series reunited for a 30th anniversary special, which was taped Sunday. The reunion special is expected to air this summer on BET+.

Comedian-actor Affion Crockett will host the special, which will focus on the show’s origin and evolution.

It will feature interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary of the show’s influence.