‘Martin’ cast reunites to tape 30th anniversary special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Martin Lawrence looks back at his lauded career, the actor-comedian proudly thinks about how his hit ’90s sitcom “Martin” still remains relevant today.

Now, Lawrence wants to celebrate his show’s long-lasting success. He along with the surviving cast of the beloved comedy series reunited for a 30th anniversary special, which was taped Sunday. The reunion special is expected to air this summer on BET+.

Comedian-actor Affion Crockett will host the special, which will focus on the show’s origin and evolution.

It will feature interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary of the show’s influence.

