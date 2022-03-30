After a stretch of very cold temperatures, spring is making a return with temperatures on the climb. Unfortunately, it will also come with some thunderstorms that could be on the strong to severe side. The cold front associated with bringing the storms is already causing dangerous weather across the Deep South, bringing strong tornadoes and widespread damaging winds.

Wednesday night will feature some clouds through the night. A warm front approaching the region has caused winds to shift to the southwest and that will bring temperatures up through the 40s during the period. Toward daybreak, there could be a few light showers around that could linger through the midday period on Thursday.

The skies may brighten a bit during the afternoon on Thursday and temperatures will bump up into the upper 60s. Late in the day, a potent cold front will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms that could be on the severe side. Fortunately, most of the severe storms look to occur across western sections of the region. The severe threat lessens by the time the storms make their way to the city and coastal sections. Still, there is a possibility that any storms that approach the coast could contain damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, and even the threat of an isolated tornado.

Most of the severe storms should end by midnight, but showers may linger into the early morning hours of Friday. Skies will then partially clear out after daybreak, but the risk of additional showers will be around in the afternoon as an upper-level low passes to the north. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind around that brings back the cooler temperatures, but it will not be as brutal as the previous cooldown.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday looks to be a pleasant day. While it will be cooler, temperatures will be right around where they should be. Highs will be in the mid-50s under sunny skies. A weak system could bring a rain shower around on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-50s.