NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report examines hate crimes targeting the Muslim New York City residents.

The study, Feeling the Hate, was released by the Council on American Islamic Relations, New York. Legal Director Ahmed Mohamed said the organization wanted to see how often the Muslim community was targeted in bias incidents.

The report found 64% of Muslims in New York City have experienced a hate crime, bias incident, or both.

“We also learned, shockingly, and verified what we’ve been saying all along,” Mohamed said. “Muslims underreport; only 4% of Muslims are reporting hate crimes to law enforcement.”

It was distressing news to report co-author Asad Dandia.

“I’m sad because this report is so raw and so intense,” Dandia said.

During his research, Dandia said they learned “a significant number of witnesses were present in during these incidents and didn’t do anything.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James responded to the report.

“My office will continue our work to take on hate and bias and make sure every New Yorker feels safe here,” she said.

A full copy of the report can be found online.