Many Americans say they won’t return to old jobs after pandemic

While fewer people are filing for unemployment benefits, many companies say that are actually struggling to re-hire workers as businesses start to reopen.

The Labor Department says 444,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week. It’s more than a year since the start of the pandemic and experts believe this period will have lasting and long-term effect on the employment landscape.

One worker, Sarah White, was employed by a Victoria’s Secret until she was furloughed when the pandemic started; now that people are rehiring, she’s decided to stay home and take care of her two young children because they simply cannot afford childcare and when she goes back to work.

She’s looking for another career that pays more than the $12 an hour she was making.

Restaurant server Shelley Ortiz experienced anxiety as she worked during the pandemic, so she left her job in return to college to pursue documentary.

Unemployment money gave many the financial room to think about career changes.