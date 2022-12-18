MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A smoke shop employee was stabbed in the stomach on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man, who works at Bing Bong Smoke Shop at 39th Street and Eighth Avenue, was attacked around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the store, which has a cannabis gifts sign out front.

The perpetrator fled on foot. Police have not yet released a description of the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).