Manhattan nonprofit offers free events, classes for newly sober young people

NEW YORK — A local program has helped hundreds of young adults struggling with drug and alcohol addiction to get clean and sober during the pandemic.

Nonprofit Big Vision offers free classes and events. One class in knitting is more than just crafting for 21-year-old participant Christopher Gross. He says it’s therapy for his soul. Gross is six months clean and sober.

Gross said he was bored at the start of the pandemic.

“So that’s when I would use,” he said.

Big Vision puts together free sober activities every week. They host free activities for ages 18-35 in early recovery. Founder Eve Goldberg said they’re saving lives.

Goldberg’s 23-year-old son died of an accidental opioid overdose

“After he passed, I committed to making meaning out if his life,” she said.

More than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, the highest number on record, according to government statistics released in July.

Big Vision needs volunteers to help with their programs.

