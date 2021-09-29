Man, woman pistol-whipped, duct taped in Bronx apartment robbery

Cops are searching for the two men who pistol whipped a man and duct taped and robbed him and a woman in a Bronx apartment (NYPD)

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A man and woman were duct taped and robbed of thousands of dollars and jewelry in a Bronx apartment Monday morning, police said.

It happened just after 8 a.m., in the vicinity of East 170th Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden neighborhood, police said.

Two men followed a 34-year-old woman from behind as she entered an apartment and entered the private residence, cops said.

The suspects then pistol-whipped a 37-year-old man and duct taped the two victims’ hands and mouths, according to police.

They proceeded to remove $30,000 in cash, two Rolex watches and four gold chains before fleeing in a gray Honda sedan, authorities said.

The male victim suffered a minor laceration to his head and the woman was not injured, cops said.

