BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for raping a mother at knifepoint in an elevator, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Wednesday.

Roman Rotestan, 47, followed the victim into her Bronx apartment building and into the elevator in May 2022, officials said. Holding the victim at knifepoint, Rotestan demanded she hand over all her money and took $112 from her.

He then patted her down and raped her in the elevator.

“The defendant brutally attacked the victim, who was coming home after work to her children,” Clark said. “No woman should have to fear walking into their own building. ”

Rotestan had been on parole for 39 days prior to the attack. He was arrested a few days after the rape.