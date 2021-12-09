Man who claimed panhandler killed wife convicted of murder

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing of his wife that he blamed on a panhandler.

The Baltimore Sun reports jurors deliberated about five hours over two days before convicting Keith Smith on Thursday of murdering his wife, Jacquelyn Smith.

Keith Smith told police his wife was knifed by a man after handing $10 to a female panhandler. Smith’s story drew national attention, but the story fell apart.

Smith and his daughter were arrested during what police portrayed as a desperate dash to Mexico.

Valeria Smith, who pleaded guilty to acting as an accessory, testified that her father drove them to a park with his wife dozing and stabbed her.