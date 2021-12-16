Man who burst into flames from police Taser dead after weeks in New York hospital

CATSKILL, N.Y. — An upstate New York man has died nearly six weeks after he burst into flames when police used a Taser on him after he had doused himself in hand sanitizer.

Jason Jones was taken off a ventilator at a Syracuse hospital on Wednesday evening, The Times Union reported Thursday. The state attorney general’s office will take part in the investigation into 29-year-old Jones’ death.

Jones had walked into the Catskill village police department in late October and had gotten into a confrontation with officers.

The newspaper reported he appeared to be intoxicated and had removed his clothing.