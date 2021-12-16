Man who burst into flames from police Taser dead after weeks in New York hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: A sign giving direction to a hospital emergency department hangs on a wall. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CATSKILL, N.Y. — An upstate New York man has died nearly six weeks after he burst into flames when police used a Taser on him after he had doused himself in hand sanitizer.

Jason Jones was taken off a ventilator at a Syracuse hospital on Wednesday evening, The Times Union reported Thursday. The state attorney general’s office will take part in the investigation into 29-year-old Jones’ death.

Jones had walked into the Catskill village police department in late October and had gotten into a confrontation with officers.

The newspaper reported he appeared to be intoxicated and had removed his clothing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter