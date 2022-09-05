LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man followed a woman into her home and tried to rape her at knifepoint, police said.

The man followed a 53-year-old woman into her building at the Lillian Wald Houses on Sunday around 9 a.m., according to the NYPD. He forced his way into the apartment, flashed a knife and attempted to rape the woman.

The suspect fled the apartment, taking off with $20 and the victim’s cellphone, police said. Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who wore distinct shorts with the word “rude” written across them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).