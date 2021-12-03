Man tackled, attempted to rape woman in Queens subway station: NYPD

Police released video of a suspect in a Queens attempted rape. (Credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, QUEENS — Police are searching for a suspect after he tackled a woman Wednesday, put his hand under her skirt and attempted to rape her, police said Friday.

The woman was walking up the street stairwell at the 169th Street station at about 6:10 a.m. when the man came up behind her and tackled her, police said.

The man then put his hand under the victim’s skirt, pulled her tights down and attempted to rape her.

When a passerby approached, the man fled, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

