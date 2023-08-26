A man was struck by a L train at Union Square station on Friday while he was urinating off the platform, police sources said. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man was struck by a L train at Union Square station on Friday while he was urinating off the platform, police sources said.

The male was transported to Bellevue Hospital, the NYPD said.

It is believed the male was on the northbound side of the L train platform when he decided to urinate off the platform. An incoming L train hit the man in the head causing him to fall back, police sources said.

The man’s injuries were not reported to be serious, the NYPD said.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.