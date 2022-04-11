CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2:33 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing in the vicinity of College Avenue and East 168th Street, officials said. Officers found 56-year-old Antonio Iglesias with stab wounds to both legs. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the stabbing have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).