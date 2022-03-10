The suspect in a triple stabbing was caught on video. (Credit: NYPD)

LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for the man who stabbed three other men outside of a Queens bar and restaurant, officials said Thursday.

The man attacked about 12:55 a.m. in front of a Merrick Boulevard bar, stabbing three separate victims multiple times. The first victim, a 33-year-old man, was stabbed in his back, chest and arm, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect then attacked a second 30-year-old man by stabbing him multiple times in the back. Finally, the man stabbed a 29-year-old man in the abdomen and back, according to police.

The first and third victims were transported to a hospital, where police described them as being in stable condition. The second victim was able to walk himself to the same hospital, where he was also listed in stable condition.

Police said an unknown dispute led to the stabbings. The suspect fled the scene to a white Mercedes-Benz sedan and is still at large.