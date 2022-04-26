OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A brawl on a Queens street led to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning, police said.

The NYPD was called to the area near 80th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park around 4:15 a.m. after a large fight broke out between a group of men, authorities said. One of the people involved in the fight, a 38-year-old man, was stabbed in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as stable.

