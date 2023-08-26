BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was stabbed in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Police responded to an assault call at the intersection of East 149 Street and Bergen Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw an unidentified male suffering from multiple stab wounds, police sources said.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

It is believed that a fight broke out between two people leading up to the stabbing, sources said. It remains unclear if the two members involved in the dispute were known to each other.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

