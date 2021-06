ASTORIA, Queens — A man was stabbed at a Queens subway station Wednesday, according to police, marking yet another attacking inside the city’s subway system.

Police said it happened on or near the F train at the 21st Street-Queensbridge Subway station near 41st Street in Long Island City.

The victim was stabbed inside the station, police said. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

A suspect was arrested, according to police.

This is a developing story.