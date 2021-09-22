Man spit at Asian woman, shouted racial slurs in Manhattan hate crime: NYPD

Police are looking for person they said spit at a woman in Manhattan on Sept. 21, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A hate crime investigation is underway after a man spit on a woman and yelled anti-Asian racial slurs, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on West 40th Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

A 34-year-old woman was walking westbound when she was approached by an unidentified man. The man spit at the woman while shouting anti-Asian slurs at her before fleeing on foot in the other direction, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to police. There were no physical injuries reported.

Police described the man as being 30 to 40 years old, with black hair and a black beard. He was carrying a blue book bag, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black and blue pants, multicolor sneakers and a dark hat. The man had a tattoo on his arm, but a description was not provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).