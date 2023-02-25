MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly walked into a Midtown McDonald’s and slashed two employees, according to police.

The man entered the McDonald’s and got into an argument with the two employees, around 8 a.m. on Feb, 13. Police said the man pulled a sharp object from his jacket and started to attack the two victims. One employee, a 32-year-old man, got slashed on his arm, back and neck, while the other victim, a 36-year-old woman, was cut on her forearm.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police describe the man as being around 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.