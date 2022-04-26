SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A slot machine player slashed a man in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said.

Inside a basement along 54th Street near Eighth Avenue at around 4 p.m., the suspect was playing a video slot machine when the 63-year-old victim started to watch, according to authorities. The suspect told the victim not to watch. After the victim stepped away, the suspect took a knife from his scooter and slashed the man in his left forearm.

The suspect left his scooter behind and fled on 54th Street towards Ninth Avenue, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police are seeking help from the public to find the alleged attacker.

