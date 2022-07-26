CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two suspects ambushed a man walking in Chinatown early Tuesday morning, leaving him with multiple slash wounds on his back, authorities said.

A 43-year-old man was walking on White Street near Broadway at around 12:35 a.m. when he was assaulted by a man and a woman, police said. The male suspect punched the victim in the face and took $300 from his pocket, police said. The female allegedly slashed the victim in the back, leaving six gash wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspects fled eastbound toward Broadway, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).