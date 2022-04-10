BOWERY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot and robbed by two men in Manhattan overnight Sunday, according to police.

Around 1:30 a.m., the victim was in the vicinity of Delancey and Forsyth streets when he was shot in the leg by one of two men and his bag was stolen by both of them, authorities said. The men fled the scene and the victim was rushed to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.