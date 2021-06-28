Man shot and killed on Manhattan street, police say

Police said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Morningside Heights Monday, June 28, 2021 (Citizen App).

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man was killed in a shooting Monday night on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Morningside Heights, the NYPD said.

Police responded to the scene near the street’s intersection with Amsterdam Avenue at around 7:25 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the man, 32-year-old Devin Campbell, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

