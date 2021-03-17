Man sentenced for killing NY teen, posting photos online

Bianca Devins

Bianca Devins (Family Handout)

UTICA, N.Y. — A New York judge sentenced Brandon Clark to 25 years to life for killing a teenager and posting photos of her body online afterwards.

Syracuse.com reports about 40 people attended the sentencing hearing on Tuesday in Oneida County Court and heard both from Clark and several of the victim’s relatives. Bianca Devins was killed in 2019 after coming back to Utica, New York, from a concert with Clark in New York City.

Clark admitted to cutting Devin’s throat and posting photos of her body online immediately afterwards.

Bianca’s mother Kim Devins said her family is haunted by the photos Clark took of her daughter and asked the parole board never to grant the 22-year-old parole.

