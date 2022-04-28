NEW JERSEY (PIX11)— A New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13, prosecutors said.

Pedro Perez-Guadalupe, 42, of Clifton, has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault after one child told the school staff on April 6 about the alleged misconduct, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered a second underage victim. Both children were sexually assaulted multiple times in a Passaic home, prosecutors said.

Perez-Guadalupe is also charged with second-degree sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping and one count of hindering apprehension regarding one child under 13.

The defendant is currently being detained at the Passaic County Jail until his court appearance next week.

If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.