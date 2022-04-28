NEW YORK (PIX 11)—A 34-year-old man was repeatedly punched in the head and face during an attempted robbery in the Bronx two weeks ago, police said.

The victim was approached by a group of unidentified males on Castle Hill Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on April 16, according to an NYPD statement. The men punched the victim and tried to take his bag before fleeing on foot, police said. No property was taken.

The victim suffered cuts and abrasions to his head and hands. He was transported in stable condition to the hospital.

Police seek the public help identifying two males sought in connection with the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).