Man punched during attempted robbery outside Bronx apartment: NYPD

The men pictured allegedly attempted to rob another man in front of a Bronx apartment complex on Sept. 9, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

WEST CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Two men inside a white sedan demanded $1,500 from a pedestrian and then assaulted him after he said he didn’t have the money, police said Thursday.

The incident took place about 7 p.m. on Sept. 9, according to police. Two men were seated in a parked white sedan in front of an apartment complex on Walton Avenue, and demanded a man walking by give them money. When the man responded that he did not have any, the suspects stepped out of the vehicle and approached him.

One suspect served as a lookout while the other punched the victim in the face and displayed a handgun. The two suspects then returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Both suspects are believed to be in their 20s. The first man was last seen wearing a black face mask, white hooded sweater, dark colored pants and multi-colored sneakers. The second man was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).