Man placed in headlock, slammed to ground during Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

Brooklyn man attacked, robbed

Police said a 69-year-old Brooklyn man was robbed as he walked into his home Tuesday (NYPD handout).

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn man was followed into his home before he was placed in a headlock, thrown to the ground and robbed Tuesday, according to police.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. Police said an unknown man followed the 69-year-old victim into his home on Eastern Parkway. Once inside the home, he attacked the man and stole his wallet, according to police. Surveillance video showed the victims head hit the tile lobby floor.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

