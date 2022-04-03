HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man followed a woman inside her apartment building and began to masturbate, police said Sunday.

Around 12:49 a.m. on Mar. 23, the suspect followed the 25-year-old victim inside the elevator of her apartment building along West 150th Street near Broadway, according to officials. There, he exposed himself to the woman and began to masturbate. The victim left the elevator once it reached her floor and the suspect fled the building.

Police are asking for help in identifying and finding the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).