Man masturbated on M train while filming victim: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman told officials a stranger filmed her as he masturbated on a Manhattan-bound train Tuesday evening, police said Thursday.

The man and the 23-year-old woman were both on an M train at the West 4th Street Station, police said. The suspect used his cellphone to record the woman, masturbating over his clothing while doing so.

The woman fled off the train for safety following the incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

