UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl told police she was standing on a B train platform when a stranger approached and sexually harassed her.

At about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 2, the teen said an unknown man walked toward her at the 86th Street subway station, exposed himself and proceeded to masturbate in front of her. Police said they’re still looking for the suspect as of Saturday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).