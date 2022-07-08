HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) – Eduardo Uvaldo, who loved the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was memorialized Friday afternoon by his extensive network of family and friends, as the first funerals were held for seven victims killed by a young gunman Monday.

“He was our rock,” one of Uvaldo’s daughters told PIX11 sister station WGN earlier this week.

Uvaldo, marking 50 years of marriage to his wife Maria, was trying to outrun the gunshots coming from a rooftop when he was hit by a bullet in the back of the head. The 69-year-old Mexican immigrant was taken off life support on Tuesday.

Earlier Friday, a funeral was held for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, a long-time staff member at North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park. Another service was held for Stephen Straus, 88.

More funerals will follow this weekend, as we also learn more about the extensive injuries some survivors are dealing with.

Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was at the parade with his twin brother, Luke, and their parents, suffered a catastrophic injury when he was shot in the chest. A GoFundMe page set up for the family’s medical expenses noted of Cooper, “….his spinal cord was severed. After undergoing many surgeries, he is currently in critical condition but stable. However, the doctors have determined he will be paralyzed from the waist down.”

Cooper’s mother, Dr. Keely Roberts, is superintendent of Zion Elementary Schools in the Chicago suburb. The GoFundMe page said, “Keely was seriously injured and has endured several surgeries. She will undergo more surgery and possible long-term medical issues, but will mostly recover.”

More than 30 people were injured by gunfire or shrapnel while attempting to escape Monday morning’s terror.

Robert Crimo, 21 — who had threatened violence against his family three years ago — was arrested Monday evening, after initially eluding authorities while dressed as a woman. Crimo had posted YouTube videos showing sketch drawings of police shootouts and confessed to police that he had planned the parade shooting for weeks.

His father sponsored Crimo’s December 2019 application to become a gunowner, even though police had been called to Crimo’s family home twice that year, after a then-teenaged Crimo threatened to commit suicide and also “kill everyone.”